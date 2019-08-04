Hi guys,

My PC recently had an issue and was repaired in a PC shop. They've fixed it so all seems well. However, I now have an issue where FSX saves my save files, setting files, etc.

The files used to be stored in "D:\Users\[USER]\Documents\Flight Simulator X Files" but now they are being saved in "D:\Users\[USER]\OneDrive\Documents\Flight Simulator X Files"

Being saved in OneDrive is causing some issues with locked files, etc.

How has this happened? How do I changed it back to how it was before? I think this is a Windows issues because the same thing has happened for save files for other games and vpilot VMR files.

Thanks in advance.