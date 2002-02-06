Struggling through a re-install of Fs9 and have some small issues to solve.

a. Used to use the "W" key command to cycle the instrument panel through three views; (1) full panel, (2) no panel, just the primary instruments and a larger forward view. (useful when taxiing tail draggers), and (3) full view with no instruments showing. Another click of the "W" key and you were back to the full panel view again. After re-install this handy feature doesn't work. Anyone know how to restore it?

B. Another handy feature for tail-draggers was the ability to raise the horizon so you can see the taxiway and runway surfaces through the front window of say a DC-3 or B-17 while taxiing or during takeoff. I think the commands to do this was something like Shift + Backspace or Shift+Enter. ou cold aise and lower the horizon this way. Anyhow this also no longer works after reinstall. Anyone know how to restore this feature?

Would appreciate any advice or suggestions...I'm at a loss.

JonB