Thread: Downloading Third Party Addons & Mods

Hi I have downloaded a few addons etc from flightsim .to As good as some are sometimes the names are not very clear once unzipped which makes it quiet hard to keep a check on does anyone know if it's posible to rename the mods /addons when in community folder I know you can can if you open save as when downloading ,does anyone else have trouble with the names of downloads. thanks
I know ther are programs /apps for organising community folder but i prefer not to use them.
Kind regards
Andrew
