Thread: Downloading Third Party Addons & Mods

  Today, 09:44 AM
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Downloading Third Party Addons & Mods

    Hi I have downloaded a few addons etc from flightsim .to As good as some are sometimes the names are not very clear once unzipped which makes it quiet hard to keep a check on does anyone know if it's posible to rename the mods /addons when in community folder I know you can can if you open save as when downloading ,does anyone else have trouble with the names of downloads. thanks
    I know ther are programs /apps for organising community folder but i prefer not to use them.
    Kind regards

    Andrew
  Today, 09:52 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Yes you can rename the mod folder without causing any damage.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright
  Today, 09:56 AM
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Hi thanks for your reply and that is good to know will save me alot of confusion thanks very much.

    Kind regards

    Andrew
