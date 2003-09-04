I am NOT a scenery guy.

That said, I have used some add-on programs to eliminate high rise buildings around KMLB with the Exclusion tool in the past because Melbourne, Florida, USA just doesn't have anything taller than six stories, and just a couple of those near KMLB on the SE side of the airport. Nothing like the massive amount the computer guys at Microsoft placed.

KMLB sits in the middle of single dwelling houses with a few single or two story shops.
It has a middle school-high school campus about a half mile east of 9L, and a small business college just east of that.
Then new car dealerships east of that along US Hwy 1 and the the Banana River Inter-coastal Waterway.

I also modernized KMLB to show the new hangars on the east end of the airport and new Embraer factory buildings on the northeast side of the airport using ADE165.

But I digress from the purpose of my post.....

I have tried using some of the scenery building tools and Rwy12 to add the battleship Alabama to Mobile bay and the battleship New Jersey to the bay across from Philadelphia BOTH to NO avail.

Would one of you scenery Guru type people be so kind as to add these battleships to their new homes as museums?
I know it isn't a BIG thing for some of you, but it does keep FSX and FS9 interesting to have more accurate eye candy.

Thanking you all in advance.

Lee