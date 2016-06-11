Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Newbie

  Today, 06:49 AM
    Femflyer
    Newbie

    HELP !!!!!!!!!!!!
    Newbie here what's the best airplanes for beginners:
  Today, 11:18 AM
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    Default

    Are you talking about real world aircraft? The Cessna 150/152, Cessna 172, Piper Warrior and Archer are probably the most common trainers today, but many aspects of your training could be enhanced by starting in an older tailwheel machine such as a Cub, Champ or Chief.

    If you're asking about something in a sim, it would be better to post in the forum (there are several right here at flightsim.com) that is dedicated to the sim you're asking about, since that may vary with which sim, how well certain aircraft are done, and what's actually available.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
