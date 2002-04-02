Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: disappointed by aircrafts in MSFS 2020

  #1
    yvesthiebaut
    disappointed by aircrafts in MSFS 2020

    I'm a pilot in real life, and , after 15 years using Fs2004, then FSX, I have to say I'm not happy with the aircrafts in MSFS 2020 :
    -first : they are very uncomfortable to pilot in the cockpit, you always have very bad views on the instruments and knobs; in real life, even if some instruments aren't always right under your eye, you never have to loose sight on the exterior to tune or manage something! We definently lack pop-up windows, or 2D panel !

    - so few aircrafts and no beautiful classical props or jets, no amphibian, Dehavilland, ...
    - moreover : some panels aren't that beautiful (cessna citation), nor operational ...

    Yves Thiébaut
  #2
    jrdale210
    Default

    Also a pilot, if that is relevant, (Commercial and 3200 hrs) in the "Real world", but all views of the cockpits are easily available on the keyboard settings, just use the up/down/L/R arrows and move your viewpoint and have a set key (or space bar) to get back to normal flying view. Other planes will come oh and BTW ALT and + let you move the windows out to another monitor. I move the Garmin 1000 to a 2nd monitor to be able to see it all the time and then fly with view forward and mostly outside unless in hard IFR.
  #3
    sfojimbo
    Default

    How do you do that?
    How do you do that?
  #4
    piet06273
    Default

    With respect, as a pilot in 'real live' you should know that the plural of 'aircraft' is 'aircraft'................
  #5
    38TM
    Default

    If you install the Working Title Mod for the Citation, that aircraft is very capable and reliable for good IFR flights.
    Also, the Aerosoft CRJ that just came out as PayWare is quite complex and far exceeds the stock msfs aircraft.
