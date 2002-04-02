Thread: disappointed by aircrafts in MSFS 2020

Originally Posted by yvesthiebaut Originally Posted by

I'm a pilot in real life, and , after 15 years using Fs2004, then FSX, I have to say I'm not happy with the aircrafts in MSFS 2020 :

-first : they are very uncomfortable to pilot in the cockpit, you always have very bad views on the instruments and knobs; in real life, even if some instruments aren't always right under your eye, you never have to loose sight on the exterior to tune or manage something! We definently lack pop-up windows, or 2D panel !



- so few aircrafts and no beautiful classical props or jets, no amphibian, Dehavilland, ...

- moreover : some panels aren't that beautiful (cessna citation), nor operational ...



Yves Thiébaut