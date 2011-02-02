Thread: The Arrow around Corpus Christie, Texas

Had to stop this flight when a migraine got the best of me. Hope you enjoy the shots around Corpus Christie.
Following the Nueces River to Corpus Christie with its oil refineries along the coast
Nueces Bay in the background, Corpus Christi along the coast
Turning back circling Corpus Christi
Fly By Corpus Cristi
Another angle of Corpus Christi
Dusk at Corpus Christi
Hope you all enjoyed the shots! And an extra touch, labeled land marks shot of Corpus Christi:
Have a great night everyone!
