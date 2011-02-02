Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The Arrow around Corpus Christie, Texas

    Default The Arrow around Corpus Christie, Texas

    Had to stop this flight when a migraine got the best of me. Hope you enjoy the shots around Corpus Christie.

    Following the Nueces River to Corpus Christie with its oil refineries along the coast


    Nueces Bay in the background, Corpus Christi along the coast


    Turning back circling Corpus Christi


    Fly By Corpus Cristi


    Another angle of Corpus Christi




    Dusk at Corpus Christi


    Hope you all enjoyed the shots! And an extra touch, labeled land marks shot of Corpus Christi:


    Have a great night everyone!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Default

    First-class captures of your flight John, great job!
