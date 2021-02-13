I updated the new patch for the PA44 in content manager. It downloaded ok but hung up during the uncompressed phase. I cancelled out and logged of Steam and went back on. When i Started Fs 2020 back up My Pa 44 was missing from my plane list. It said that I owned it and updated it but cannot fin it anywhere. I check the content manager and it said the same thing. How can I re-download it or get it to reappear in fs 2020.Thanks.... Al