Hello,
I recently watched a pilot webinar recommending the use of MSFS 2020 to practice flying and instrument procedures when you can't get into your plane. I am most interested in learning to fly the Bonanza and hoping add-ons of the 33 and 35 would offer realistic instrumentation and flight characteristics. Are these reasonable expectations of MSFS?
I am not a gamer so after talking with all my gamer kids and nephews I find none of them do flight sims I found this site that I am hoping helps me make good decisions. The first question is if my office computer can handle the 2020 MSFS. From the min specs I think I am good but not sure about the video card. It is not a gaming computer but it is fairly new:
ThinkStation P330 - Tiny
Part Number: 30CECTO1WW
• Processor : 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8700T 6 core processor (2.40GHz, up to 4.00GHz with Turbo Boost, 12MB Cache)
• Operating System : Windows 10 Pro 64
• Operating System Language : Windows 10 Pro 64 English
• Form Factor : Tiny Q370
• Memory : 32GB (16GB + 16GB) DDR4 2666MHz
• Video Adapter : NVIDIA Quadro P620 2GB 4 x Mini DP
• M.2 Storage Card : 512GB Solid State Drive, PCIe-NVME, M.2, Opal
• Networking : Integrated Ethernet
• WiFi Wireless LAN Adapters : Intel 8265 with vPro 802.11 (2 x 2) & Bluetooth 4.2
• Speakers : Premium Internal Speaker Tiny
• Vertical Stand : Vertical Stand Tiny
• Tool-less for Open Chassis : Tool-less for Open Chassis
• Publications Pack : Publication-English
Reading other streams here and talking to my family gamers it seems I should buy the program on Microsoft instead of steam since I'm not a gamer but would I still be able to buy add-ons for specific airplanes if I don't use steam?
Since this would be my one and only game purchase the software price difference is not my primary consideration... instead I'm wondering if the deluxe and premium versions would be much larger and bog down my computer. This here is probably the ultimate stupid newb question but I really want to know if there is any truth to this or should I just get the deluxe for benefits I am not aware of or upgrades I might not know I eventually will want???
I was told the Logitech G (Saitek) Flight Simulator Yoke and Rudder Pedals would be a good setup for what I was wanting to accomplish. Sporty's has these as a package and it seems like it would give me a lot of realism with a yoke, power quadrant and rudder pedals with braking. I'm sure more advanced flight simmers might have good tips for me since I am just in the shopping stage and very open to suggestions.
Thanks for reading! I appreciate any tips you think will help me set up my sim.
