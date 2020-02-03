Hi,
Got all my flights saved at JFK runway 4L with heading of 043. For some reason instruments heading is now showing 031????? Regardless, which aircraft I open there, or if I save there a new one.
I rebooted PC, no help. Changed magdec.bgl in the base/scenery with the one I have saved when the heading was correct, no help. I did not add any new scenery which could cause this.
I recall this anomaly came up few years ago and somehow I resolved it but cannot find the post.
Any help appreciated.
Thanks,
Peter