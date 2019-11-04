Thread: RW Boeing Cockpit Commonality...

Results 1 to 2 of 2

RW Boeing Cockpit Commonality...

    ViperPilot2
    RW Boeing Cockpit Commonality...

    Hello!

    It's my understanding that the Boeing 757 and 767 'share' the same Cockpit layout; is that also true with the Triple Seven as well?

    Thanks!

    Alan 🙂

    lnuss
    I don't think so. I don't fly these myself, but I have a friend who does, even used to teach in an airline simulator (I was lucky enough to get some time in it), and the 757 and 767 use the same full motion simulator, just "throw a switch" (well, a setting change, anyway) to go from one to the other. There is a separate sim for the 777, so while there may be a degree of similarity, it's not the same as for the other two.

    Larry N.

