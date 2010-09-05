Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Horizon Air Dash8 Q400 Seattle (KSEA) Washington to Portland (KPDX) Oregon

    Default Horizon Air Dash8 Q400 Seattle (KSEA) Washington to Portland (KPDX) Oregon

    Here are some random shots of the sights and scenes from a Horizon Air De Havilland/Bombardier Dash8 Q400 on a short commuter flight from Seattle Tacoma International Airport (KSEA) in Washington to Portland International Airport (KPDX) in Oregon.

    [click on the shots for full screen views]

    Climbing out of Runway 16L at KSEA with the snow covered summit of Mt. Rainier to the left and the runway of Joint Base Lewis McChord (KTCM) to the right

    About to level off at our cruise altitude of 12,000 feet for this short flight.

    Getting closer to Portland we pass Mt. St Helens which was the scene of a catastrophic volcanic eruption in 1980 that blew away the entire north side of the mountain. You can see the crater it left. Besides spreading volcanic ash over much of the western U.S. and Canada the eruption caused the largest landslide in recorded history. In the second shot we fly over the remains of one of the gigantic mudslides created when the blast melted the snow and glaciers on the mountains summit.

    Descending into KPDX. On this CAVU VFR day the tower clears us for a left traffic visual approach to Runway 28L. The second and third shots show us turning on the downwind and turning final.

    Shut down on the ramp showing off the distinctive 6 bladed props of our 2 P&W100 turboprop engines.

