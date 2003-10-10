So now that I've been logging some hours in the sim and getting more comfortable with it, I have an eye on the horizon for new aircraft from third party developers. I've been considering the Spitfire from FlyingIron or maybe Piper III from JustFlight.

Can anyone recommend a good source that aggregates news/rumors about upcoming aircraft? I'm hoping someone someday will release a long-range private jet (say, Bombardier Global 8000, for example). It's my ultimate goal to fly overseas on a loooooong trip. Of course, I'll start with baby steps for now!