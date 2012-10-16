Thread: FSX crashing at splash page

Hi everyone,
When I start FSX as soon as I select free flight or missions it will crash. I uninstalled SP2 as I read on a post that could be the problem. Still not working.I've attatched the event log. I have no idea what any of this means but hopefully someone can help me. Thanks!
Log Name: Application
Source: Application Error
Date: 3/26/2021 5:10:23 PM
Event ID: 1000
Task Category: (100)
Level: Error
Keywords: Classic
User: N/A
Computer: DESKTOP-OE2V1R2
Description:
Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.60905.0, time stamp: 0x44fd0a92
Faulting module name: nvd3dum.dll, version: 23.21.13.9125, time stamp: 0x5aab746d
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x007ef1e4
Faulting process id: 0x49b4
Faulting application start time: 0x01d7229d8f0ee136
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\fsx.exe
Faulting module path: C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nvdd.inf_amd64_1c87277d30438bde\nvd3dum.dll
Report Id: f0cbeaf3-a550-42a5-b50a-8f0776a376b4
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:
Event Xml:
<Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
<System>
<Provider Name="Application Error" />
<EventID Qualifiers="0">1000</EventID>
<Version>0</Version>
<Level>2</Level>
<Task>100</Task>
<Opcode>0</Opcode>
<Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2021-03-27T00:10:23.7427623Z" />
<EventRecordID>3647</EventRecordID>
<Correlation />
<Execution ProcessID="0" ThreadID="0" />
<Channel>Application</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-OE2V1R2</Computer>
<Security />
</System>
<EventData>
<Data>fsx.exe</Data>
<Data>10.0.60905.0</Data>
<Data>44fd0a92</Data>
<Data>nvd3dum.dll</Data>
<Data>23.21.13.9125</Data>
<Data>5aab746d</Data>
<Data>c0000005</Data>
<Data>007ef1e4</Data>
<Data>49b4</Data>
<Data>01d7229d8f0ee136</Data>
<Data>C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\fsx.exe</Data>
<Data>C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nvdd.inf_amd64_1c87277d30438bde\nvd3dum.dll</Data>
<Data>f0cbeaf3-a550-42a5-b50a-8f0776a376b4</Data>
<Data>
</Data>
<Data>
</Data>
</EventData>
</Event>
Bookmarks