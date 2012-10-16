Thread: FSX crashing at splash page

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    co2driver
    Default FSX crashing at splash page

    Hi everyone,

    When I start FSX as soon as I select free flight or missions it will crash. I uninstalled SP2 as I read on a post that could be the problem. Still not working.I've attatched the event log. I have no idea what any of this means but hopefully someone can help me. Thanks!

    Log Name: Application
    Source: Application Error
    Date: 3/26/2021 5:10:23 PM
    Event ID: 1000
    Task Category: (100)
    Level: Error
    Keywords: Classic
    User: N/A
    Computer: DESKTOP-OE2V1R2
    Description:
    Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.60905.0, time stamp: 0x44fd0a92
    Faulting module name: nvd3dum.dll, version: 23.21.13.9125, time stamp: 0x5aab746d
    Exception code: 0xc0000005
    Fault offset: 0x007ef1e4
    Faulting process id: 0x49b4
    Faulting application start time: 0x01d7229d8f0ee136
    Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\fsx.exe
    Faulting module path: C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nvdd.inf_amd64_1c87277d30438bde\nvd3dum.dll
    Report Id: f0cbeaf3-a550-42a5-b50a-8f0776a376b4
    Faulting package full name:
    Faulting package-relative application ID:
    Event Xml:
    <Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
    <System>
    <Provider Name="Application Error" />
    <EventID Qualifiers="0">1000</EventID>
    <Version>0</Version>
    <Level>2</Level>
    <Task>100</Task>
    <Opcode>0</Opcode>
    <Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
    <TimeCreated SystemTime="2021-03-27T00:10:23.7427623Z" />
    <EventRecordID>3647</EventRecordID>
    <Correlation />
    <Execution ProcessID="0" ThreadID="0" />
    <Channel>Application</Channel>
    <Computer>DESKTOP-OE2V1R2</Computer>
    <Security />
    </System>
    <EventData>
    <Data>fsx.exe</Data>
    <Data>10.0.60905.0</Data>
    <Data>44fd0a92</Data>
    <Data>nvd3dum.dll</Data>
    <Data>23.21.13.9125</Data>
    <Data>5aab746d</Data>
    <Data>c0000005</Data>
    <Data>007ef1e4</Data>
    <Data>49b4</Data>
    <Data>01d7229d8f0ee136</Data>
    <Data>C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\fsx.exe</Data>
    <Data>C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nvdd.inf_amd64_1c87277d30438bde\nvd3dum.dll</Data>
    <Data>f0cbeaf3-a550-42a5-b50a-8f0776a376b4</Data>
    <Data>
    </Data>
    <Data>
    </Data>
    </EventData>
    </Event>
    mrzippy
    Default

    Type this into your Google search bar "FSX nvd3dum.dll crash" Then read through all of the topics.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
