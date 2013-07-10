Thread: Alaska Virtual Airlines

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Alaska Virtual Airlines

    raucouscrew
    Jul 2016
    Good Afternoon to you all,

    I'm coming onto flightsim.com to advertise an new Alaska Virtual as from what I see is a lack of opportunity for those of you who look to fly with the nations 5th largest carrier, I've started this idea a little more then 3 weeks ago as I normally fly Alaska flights and wanted to have an airline around that. This project is currently run by myself and I'm looking for some help mainly in the website design part of things. Little about myself first, my name is Dylan and I've been employed at Alaska Airlines for nearly 3 years, I've worked in the station side of things my whole time. I've flown in flight sim for nearly 20 years and would like to take the opportunity now to start a group. Like I said before I'm looking for someone who can help me manage the website and help get it setup, right now I've got the routes, acars, discord, and web host all done. If you are interested please email me at [email protected] or come on our discord https://discord.gg/YyfxwayGCq

    Requirements:
    -Must know PHP
    -Must be at least 18 years old
    -Thats about it

    Again, I'm hoping we can get this new VA launched and started ASAP!

    - Dylan
