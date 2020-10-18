Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Patch 1.14.6.0 released

  Today, 02:34 PM #1
    tiger1962
    Default Patch 1.14.6.0 released

    A fix for the low FPS and stuttering issues has been released today: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...ailable/383895
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
  Today, 02:44 PM #2
    g7rta
    Default

    Cheers Tim.
    I’ve just quit the sim for the patch. I personally didn’t have any stuttering with the last update. It’ll be interesting to see if it now runs even better


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43" Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
  Today, 02:51 PM #3
    dnpaul
    Default

    Here's hoping they didn't break the Working Title CJ-4! I just set up the new Navigraph charts integration and was just getting ready to try it out!
  Today, 03:24 PM #4
    sfojimbo
    Default

    Still stutters with my 1080ti.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
  Today, 04:19 PM #5
    Energizer23
    Default

    Working for me!
  Today, 04:26 PM #6
    chicagorandy
    Default

    Easy-Peasey install - just a few minutes at my internet speed and the game loaded without issue.,Did a short hop from Midway to Meigs in the 152. Worked fine.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset, Extreme 3D Pro joystick
