Thread: Patch 1.14.6.0 released

A fix for the low FPS and stuttering issues has been released today: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...ailable/383895
A fix for the low FPS and stuttering issues has been released today: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...ailable/383895
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
Cheers Tim.
I’ve just quit the sim for the patch. I personally didn’t have any stuttering with the last update. It’ll be interesting to see if it now runs even better
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Here's hoping they didn't break the Working Title CJ-4! I just set up the new Navigraph charts integration and was just getting ready to try it out!
Still stutters with my 1080ti.
i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
Working for me!
Easy-Peasey install - just a few minutes at my internet speed and the game loaded without issue.,Did a short hop from Midway to Meigs in the 152. Worked fine.
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
HP Pavilion Desktop [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset, Extreme 3D Pro joystick
Bookmarks