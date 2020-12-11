Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Airbus H-135 download

  Today, 12:00 PM #1
    Bobray
    Default Airbus H-135 download

    Hi, I noticed that FLtsim 2020 now has a H-135 helicopter available. I have checked several 2020 training videos online to try and find out how to download the 135 into my 2020 flysim but they don't take into consideration...I'm a total dummy. I really need step-by-step instructions...IN EASY TO FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. Please don't assume I already know a lot of technical computer stuff. I don't. Is there anyone who can help me download the 135 helicopter? Thanks so much for any help. Bob Gilbert email:[email protected]
  Today, 01:11 PM #2
    il88pp
    Default

    seems simple:

    -download.
    -download is a .zip file.
    -unzip the .zip file.
    -place unzipped folder in correct folder.

    Which folder? See here:
    https://flightsim.to/file/8970/airbu...copter-project

    Simple.

    (If still not clear, Youtube instruction link on that page as well.)
