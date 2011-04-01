Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: South Asian Airlines from India/Nepal Repaint Request

    Post South Asian Airlines from India/Nepal Repaint Request

    Hello amazing repainters,

    I would absolutely love if someone could do the following repaints for the following airlines' and aircraft for FSX;

    - Vistara B737-800 (for Default FSX B737-800)

    Name: vt-tgf-vistara-boeing-737-85rwl_PlanespottersNet_987838_79d1997e6d_280.jpg Views: 4 Size: 48.1 KB

    - Spicejet/9W Hybrid (for Default FSX B737-800)

    https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=...AAAAAdAAAAABAI

    - Air India A321 (for Default FSX A321)
    N.B - Could the respective repainter please also paint the default FSX A321's IAE styled engines with the livery's engine paintjob too to the best of their capabilities? Thanks!

    Name: unnamed.jpg Views: 4 Size: 21.1 KB

    And if someone could please repaint the Nepal Airlines A330-200, that would be amazing! (for the FSX Tom Ruth A330-200)

    Name: 1144877as.jpg Views: 1 Size: 20.7 KB

    I know I'm asking for a lot but if anyone could do any of these repaints I would be absolutely grateful. Thank you in advance!
