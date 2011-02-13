Thread: I cannot make an added window show

I have added a window the Scrub Liberator and I cannot make it show.
This is the panel.cfg text:
// This Panel.cfg file created by CfgEdit
// Built Monday, March 25, 2013 at 10:17 Build:16518
[Window Titles]
Window00=Main
Window01=wheel
Window02=Autopilot
Window03=GPS
Window04=Throttles
Window05=RADIO_STACK
Window06=AUX PANEL
[Window00]
file=B24_panel.bmp
size_mm=1024
window_size_ratio=1.00
position=7
visible=1
ident=0
gauge00=AAF_Gauges!Airspeed_500, 289,604,100,99
gauge01=AAF_Gauges!Altitude, 177,577,110,108
gauge02=AAF_Gauges!B24_Flap_Position, 64,682,80,78
gauge03=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_RPM_1_and_2, 753,475,90
gauge04=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_RPM_3_and_4, 846,475,90
gauge05=AAF_Gauges!Turn_Coordinator, 407,604,100,99
gauge06=AAF_Gauges!Vertical_Speed_Indicator, 528,592,100
gauge07=AAF_Gauges!Attitude (CFS2), 512,475,135,130
gauge08=AAF_Gauges!Gyro_Compass, 344,480,95,129
gauge09=AAF_Gauges!Radio_Compass, 643,476,90
gauge10=AAF_Gauges!Tricycle_gear_flaps, 85,612,65
gauge11=AAF_Gauges!B26_Cowl_Flaps_Position, 17,612,65
gauge12=AAF_Gauges!Free_Air_Temperature, 237,493,85,86
gauge13=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Man_Pres_1_and_2, 951,475,90
gauge14=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT1_1_and_2, 914, 578 ,75
gauge15=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT1_3_and_4, 988,578,75
gauge16=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_1_and_2, 914,648,75
gauge17=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_3_and_4, 988,648,75
gauge18=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_3_and_4, 988,719,75,77
gauge19=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_1_and_2, 914,719,75,77
gauge20=Autopilot!Clock, 900,96,90,89
gauge21=Autopilot!LowFuel, 466,540,25,24
gauge22=Autopilot!gyro_compass, 810,220,130,129
gauge23=Autopilot!HSI, 951,220,130,129
gauge24=Autopilot!Overhead Icon, 391,662,11,10
gauge25=Autopilot!Throttle Quadrant Prop Icon, 391,650,11,10
gauge26=Autopilot!Map Icon, 391,638,11,10
gauge27=Autopilot!Radio Icon, 391,674,11,10
gauge28=Autopilot!GPS Icon, 390,624,11,10
gauge29=Autopilot!lights_panel, 663,583,237,191
gauge30=Throttles!Avionics Switch, 695,712,25,24
gauge31=Throttles!Battery Switch, 695,740,25,24
[Window01]
file=B24_panel1.bmp
file_1024=B24_panel1.bmp
size_mm=1024
window_size_ratio=1.00
position=0
visible=1
ident=20
window_size= 1.000, 1.000
window_pos= 0.000, 0.000
[Window02]
file=AuxPanel.bmp
file_1024=AuxPanel.bmp
size_mm=185,209
window_size_ratio=1.00
position=0
visible=0
ident=250
sizeable=1
render_3d_window=0
window_size= 0.300, 0.240
window_pos= 0.700, 0.000
gauge00=Autopilot!Autopilot, 6,22,173,177
[Window03]
Background_color=16,16,16
size_mm=150,250
position=8
visible=0
ident=225
gauge00=gps!gps, 0,0,150,250
[Window04]
Background_color=0,0,0
size_mm=189
window_size_ratio=1.00
position=0
visible=0
ident=10
window_size= 0.290, 0.210
window_pos= 0.000, 0.790
gauge00=Throttles!Throttles, 8,12,84,168
gauge01=Throttles!Mixture, 92,12,84,168
[Window05]
Background_color=2,2,2
size_mm=156,241
window_size_ratio=1.00
position=8
visible=0
ident=50
window_size= 0.152, 0.334
window_pos= 0.010, 0.466
gauge00=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio Nav-Comm 1, 0,0,156,59
gauge01=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio Nav-Comm 2, 0,57,156,59
gauge02=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio DME, 0,113,156,41
gauge03=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio Xpndr, 0,150,156,48
gauge04=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio AP, 0,195,156,47
[Window06]
file=AuxPanel_AP.bmp
size_mm=512,384
window_size_ratio=1.000
position=0
visible=1
ident=OVERHEAD_PANEL
window_size= 0.370, 0.370
window_pos= 0.000, 0.630
gauge00=Cessna!DME, 367,100,111,35
gauge01=Cessna!VOR1, 107,102,88,85
gauge02=Cessna!Heading_Indicator, 5,104,88,85
gauge03=Cessna!Master_Alt_Bat, 376,149,45,44
gauge04=Cessna!Avionics Switch, 430,151,45,44
gauge05=Cessna!Starter, 70,317,43,35
gauge06=Cessna!Turn_Indicator, 18,212,88,85
gauge07=Cessna!Pitch_Trim, 458,209,16,58
gauge08=737-400!Autopilot, 7,4,503,83
gauge09=SimIcons1024!ATC Icon, 281,248,25,21
gauge10=SimIcons1024!Avionics Icon, 248,216,25,21
gauge11=SimIcons1024!Compass Icon, 282,215,25,21
gauge12=SimIcons1024!GPS Icon, 314,216,25,21
gauge13=SimIcons1024!Kneeboard Icon, 248,244,25,21
gauge14=SimIcons1024!Map Icon, 351, 214 ,25,21
gauge15=SimIcons1024!Overhead Icon, 254,299,56,43
gauge16=PkBrk1_T!BrakeSw1, 215,275,27,28
gauge17=Cessna!Airspeed, 217,108,88,85
gauge18=Cessna!Cowl_Flaps, 432,215,13,51
gauge19=Cessna!Tachometer, 122,209,88,85
gauge20=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
gauge21=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
gauge22=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
gauge23=Cessna!Thrust_Controls, 345,279,135,49
gauge24=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
gauge20=Beech_Baron!Gear Lever, 118,143,13,37
gauge21=Cessna!Airspeed, 106,59,48,47
gauge22=Cessna!Cowl_Flaps, 213,144,13,32
gauge23=Cessna!Tachometer, 163,140,40,40
gauge24=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
[Vcockpit01]
Background_color=0,0,0
size_mm=128,128
position=0
visible=0
ident=30
pixel_size=128,128
texture=$panel_clock
gauge00=Autopilot!Clock, 14,14,106,106
[Vcockpit02]
Background_color=0,0,0
size_mm=256,256
position=0
visible=0
ident=40
pixel_size=256,256
texture=$panel_up
gauge00=Autopilot!gyro_compass, 4,63,115,119
gauge01=Autopilot!HSI, 130,63,115,119
[Vcockpit03]
Background_color=0,0,0
size_mm=1024,1024
position=0
visible=0
ident=50
pixel_size=1024,1024
texture=$panel_L
gauge00=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_RPM_1_and_2, 808,283,100,100
gauge01=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_RPM_3_and_4, 904,283,100,100
gauge02=AAF_Gauges!Radio_Compass, 670,256,100,100
gauge03=AAF_Gauges!Airspeed_500, 336,415,100
gauge04=AAF_Gauges!Altitude, 235,413,100,100
gauge05=AAF_Gauges!Attitude (FS2K), 532,281,120,120
gauge06=AAF_Gauges!Free_Air_Temperature, 301,303,100,100
gauge07=AAF_Gauges!Vertical_Speed_Indicator, 595,421,100,100
gauge08=AAF_Gauges!Turn_Coordinator, 476,418,100,100
gauge09=AAF_Gauges!Gyro_Compass, 404,296,100,136
gauge10=AAF_Gauges!Tricycle_gear_flaps, 42,691,100,100
gauge11=AAF_Gauges!B24_Flap_Position, 159,695,100,100
gauge12=AAF_Gauges!B26_Cowl_Flaps_Position, 105,580,100,100
gauge13=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_1_and_2, 534,662,80
gauge14=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_3_and_4, 618, 662 ,80
gauge15=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_1_and_2, 534,563,80,80
gauge16=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_3_and_4, 614,563,80,80
gauge17=Autopilot!Overhead Icon, 449,477,12,12
gauge18=Autopilot!Throttle Quadrant Prop Icon, 449,491,12,12
gauge19=Autopilot!Map Icon, 449,463,12,12
gauge20=Autopilot!Radio Icon, 449,507,12,12
gauge21=Autopilot!GPS Icon, 449,447,12,12
gauge22=Autopilot!lights_panel, 714,415,237,191
gauge23=Throttles!Avionics Switch, 745,541,25,24
gauge24=Throttles!Battery Switch, 745,567,25,24
[Vcockpit04]
Background_color=0,0,0
size_mm=1024,1024
position=0
visible=0
ident=60
pixel_size=1024,1024
texture=$panel_R
gauge00=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Man_Pres_1_and_2, 11,252,120
gauge01=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Man_Pres_3_and_4, 140,252,120
gauge02=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT1_1_and_2, -2,504,90
gauge03=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT1_3_and_4, 86,505,90
gauge04=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT2_1_and_2, -3,607,90
gauge05=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT2_3_and_4, 86,608,90
gauge06=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Fuel_Pres_1_and_2, -3,400,90
gauge07=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Fuel_Pres_3_and_4, 86,401,90,90
gauge08=AAF_Gauges!Suction, 813,658,143,141
gauge09=AAF_Gauges!Altitude, 500,434,100
gauge10=AAF_Gauges!Vertical_Speed_Indicator, 617,434,100
gauge11=AAF_Gauges!Turn_Coordinator, 299,316,100
gauge12=AAF_Gauges!Airspeed_500, 650,312,100
gauge13=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_1_and_2, 234,431,110,109
gauge14=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_3_and_4, 349, 431 ,110
gauge15=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_1_and_2, -1,711,90
gauge16=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_3_and_4, 86,712,90
gauge17=AAF_Gauges!Attitude (FS2K), 419,308,120,115
gauge18=AAF_Gauges!Gyro_Compass, 547,322,100,136
gauge19=AAF_Gauges!B24_Flap_Position, 660,655,150,146
gauge20=AAF_Gauges!B26_Cowl_Flaps_Position, 787,429,132,128
[Default View]
X=0
Y=0
SIZE_X=8191
SIZE_Y=6143
The window I that I cannot make show is [Window06]. Any help please,,,
