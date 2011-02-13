Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: I cannot make an added window show

  1. Today, 07:39 AM #1
    asos
    asos is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Athens, Greece
    Posts
    877
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default I cannot make an added window show

    I have added a window the Scrub Liberator and I cannot make it show.

    This is the panel.cfg text:

    // This Panel.cfg file created by CfgEdit
    // Built Monday, March 25, 2013 at 10:17 Build:16518

    [Window Titles]
    Window00=Main
    Window01=wheel
    Window02=Autopilot
    Window03=GPS
    Window04=Throttles
    Window05=RADIO_STACK
    Window06=AUX PANEL


    [Window00]
    file=B24_panel.bmp
    size_mm=1024
    window_size_ratio=1.00
    position=7
    visible=1
    ident=0

    gauge00=AAF_Gauges!Airspeed_500, 289,604,100,99
    gauge01=AAF_Gauges!Altitude, 177,577,110,108
    gauge02=AAF_Gauges!B24_Flap_Position, 64,682,80,78
    gauge03=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_RPM_1_and_2, 753,475,90
    gauge04=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_RPM_3_and_4, 846,475,90
    gauge05=AAF_Gauges!Turn_Coordinator, 407,604,100,99
    gauge06=AAF_Gauges!Vertical_Speed_Indicator, 528,592,100
    gauge07=AAF_Gauges!Attitude (CFS2), 512,475,135,130
    gauge08=AAF_Gauges!Gyro_Compass, 344,480,95,129
    gauge09=AAF_Gauges!Radio_Compass, 643,476,90
    gauge10=AAF_Gauges!Tricycle_gear_flaps, 85,612,65
    gauge11=AAF_Gauges!B26_Cowl_Flaps_Position, 17,612,65
    gauge12=AAF_Gauges!Free_Air_Temperature, 237,493,85,86
    gauge13=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Man_Pres_1_and_2, 951,475,90
    gauge14=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT1_1_and_2, 914, 578 ,75
    gauge15=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT1_3_and_4, 988,578,75
    gauge16=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_1_and_2, 914,648,75
    gauge17=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_3_and_4, 988,648,75
    gauge18=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_3_and_4, 988,719,75,77
    gauge19=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_1_and_2, 914,719,75,77
    gauge20=Autopilot!Clock, 900,96,90,89
    gauge21=Autopilot!LowFuel, 466,540,25,24
    gauge22=Autopilot!gyro_compass, 810,220,130,129
    gauge23=Autopilot!HSI, 951,220,130,129
    gauge24=Autopilot!Overhead Icon, 391,662,11,10
    gauge25=Autopilot!Throttle Quadrant Prop Icon, 391,650,11,10
    gauge26=Autopilot!Map Icon, 391,638,11,10
    gauge27=Autopilot!Radio Icon, 391,674,11,10
    gauge28=Autopilot!GPS Icon, 390,624,11,10
    gauge29=Autopilot!lights_panel, 663,583,237,191
    gauge30=Throttles!Avionics Switch, 695,712,25,24
    gauge31=Throttles!Battery Switch, 695,740,25,24

    [Window01]
    file=B24_panel1.bmp
    file_1024=B24_panel1.bmp
    size_mm=1024
    window_size_ratio=1.00
    position=0
    visible=1
    ident=20
    window_size= 1.000, 1.000
    window_pos= 0.000, 0.000


    [Window02]
    file=AuxPanel.bmp
    file_1024=AuxPanel.bmp
    size_mm=185,209
    window_size_ratio=1.00
    position=0
    visible=0
    ident=250
    sizeable=1
    render_3d_window=0
    window_size= 0.300, 0.240
    window_pos= 0.700, 0.000

    gauge00=Autopilot!Autopilot, 6,22,173,177

    [Window03]
    Background_color=16,16,16
    size_mm=150,250
    position=8
    visible=0
    ident=225

    gauge00=gps!gps, 0,0,150,250

    [Window04]
    Background_color=0,0,0
    size_mm=189
    window_size_ratio=1.00
    position=0
    visible=0
    ident=10
    window_size= 0.290, 0.210
    window_pos= 0.000, 0.790

    gauge00=Throttles!Throttles, 8,12,84,168
    gauge01=Throttles!Mixture, 92,12,84,168

    [Window05]
    Background_color=2,2,2
    size_mm=156,241
    window_size_ratio=1.00
    position=8
    visible=0
    ident=50
    window_size= 0.152, 0.334
    window_pos= 0.010, 0.466

    gauge00=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio Nav-Comm 1, 0,0,156,59
    gauge01=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio Nav-Comm 2, 0,57,156,59
    gauge02=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio DME, 0,113,156,41
    gauge03=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio Xpndr, 0,150,156,48
    gauge04=Bendix_King_Radio!Bendix-King Radio AP, 0,195,156,47

    [Window06]
    file=AuxPanel_AP.bmp
    size_mm=512,384
    window_size_ratio=1.000
    position=0
    visible=1
    ident=OVERHEAD_PANEL
    window_size= 0.370, 0.370
    window_pos= 0.000, 0.630


    gauge00=Cessna!DME, 367,100,111,35
    gauge01=Cessna!VOR1, 107,102,88,85
    gauge02=Cessna!Heading_Indicator, 5,104,88,85
    gauge03=Cessna!Master_Alt_Bat, 376,149,45,44
    gauge04=Cessna!Avionics Switch, 430,151,45,44
    gauge05=Cessna!Starter, 70,317,43,35
    gauge06=Cessna!Turn_Indicator, 18,212,88,85
    gauge07=Cessna!Pitch_Trim, 458,209,16,58
    gauge08=737-400!Autopilot, 7,4,503,83
    gauge09=SimIcons1024!ATC Icon, 281,248,25,21
    gauge10=SimIcons1024!Avionics Icon, 248,216,25,21
    gauge11=SimIcons1024!Compass Icon, 282,215,25,21
    gauge12=SimIcons1024!GPS Icon, 314,216,25,21
    gauge13=SimIcons1024!Kneeboard Icon, 248,244,25,21
    gauge14=SimIcons1024!Map Icon, 351, 214 ,25,21
    gauge15=SimIcons1024!Overhead Icon, 254,299,56,43
    gauge16=PkBrk1_T!BrakeSw1, 215,275,27,28
    gauge17=Cessna!Airspeed, 217,108,88,85
    gauge18=Cessna!Cowl_Flaps, 432,215,13,51
    gauge19=Cessna!Tachometer, 122,209,88,85
    gauge20=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
    gauge21=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
    gauge22=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
    gauge23=Cessna!Thrust_Controls, 345,279,135,49
    gauge24=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37
    gauge20=Beech_Baron!Gear Lever, 118,143,13,37
    gauge21=Cessna!Airspeed, 106,59,48,47
    gauge22=Cessna!Cowl_Flaps, 213,144,13,32
    gauge23=Cessna!Tachometer, 163,140,40,40
    gauge24=Cessna!Flaps, 136,144,13,37

    [Vcockpit01]
    Background_color=0,0,0
    size_mm=128,128
    position=0
    visible=0
    ident=30
    pixel_size=128,128
    texture=$panel_clock

    gauge00=Autopilot!Clock, 14,14,106,106

    [Vcockpit02]
    Background_color=0,0,0
    size_mm=256,256
    position=0
    visible=0
    ident=40
    pixel_size=256,256
    texture=$panel_up

    gauge00=Autopilot!gyro_compass, 4,63,115,119
    gauge01=Autopilot!HSI, 130,63,115,119

    [Vcockpit03]
    Background_color=0,0,0
    size_mm=1024,1024
    position=0
    visible=0
    ident=50
    pixel_size=1024,1024
    texture=$panel_L

    gauge00=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_RPM_1_and_2, 808,283,100,100
    gauge01=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_RPM_3_and_4, 904,283,100,100
    gauge02=AAF_Gauges!Radio_Compass, 670,256,100,100
    gauge03=AAF_Gauges!Airspeed_500, 336,415,100
    gauge04=AAF_Gauges!Altitude, 235,413,100,100
    gauge05=AAF_Gauges!Attitude (FS2K), 532,281,120,120
    gauge06=AAF_Gauges!Free_Air_Temperature, 301,303,100,100
    gauge07=AAF_Gauges!Vertical_Speed_Indicator, 595,421,100,100
    gauge08=AAF_Gauges!Turn_Coordinator, 476,418,100,100
    gauge09=AAF_Gauges!Gyro_Compass, 404,296,100,136
    gauge10=AAF_Gauges!Tricycle_gear_flaps, 42,691,100,100
    gauge11=AAF_Gauges!B24_Flap_Position, 159,695,100,100
    gauge12=AAF_Gauges!B26_Cowl_Flaps_Position, 105,580,100,100
    gauge13=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_1_and_2, 534,662,80
    gauge14=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_3_and_4, 618, 662 ,80
    gauge15=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_1_and_2, 534,563,80,80
    gauge16=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_3_and_4, 614,563,80,80
    gauge17=Autopilot!Overhead Icon, 449,477,12,12
    gauge18=Autopilot!Throttle Quadrant Prop Icon, 449,491,12,12
    gauge19=Autopilot!Map Icon, 449,463,12,12
    gauge20=Autopilot!Radio Icon, 449,507,12,12
    gauge21=Autopilot!GPS Icon, 449,447,12,12
    gauge22=Autopilot!lights_panel, 714,415,237,191
    gauge23=Throttles!Avionics Switch, 745,541,25,24
    gauge24=Throttles!Battery Switch, 745,567,25,24


    [Vcockpit04]
    Background_color=0,0,0
    size_mm=1024,1024
    position=0
    visible=0
    ident=60
    pixel_size=1024,1024
    texture=$panel_R

    gauge00=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Man_Pres_1_and_2, 11,252,120
    gauge01=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Man_Pres_3_and_4, 140,252,120
    gauge02=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT1_1_and_2, -2,504,90
    gauge03=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT1_3_and_4, 86,505,90
    gauge04=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT2_1_and_2, -3,607,90
    gauge05=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_CHT2_3_and_4, 86,608,90
    gauge06=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Fuel_Pres_1_and_2, -3,400,90
    gauge07=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Fuel_Pres_3_and_4, 86,401,90,90
    gauge08=AAF_Gauges!Suction, 813,658,143,141
    gauge09=AAF_Gauges!Altitude, 500,434,100
    gauge10=AAF_Gauges!Vertical_Speed_Indicator, 617,434,100
    gauge11=AAF_Gauges!Turn_Coordinator, 299,316,100
    gauge12=AAF_Gauges!Airspeed_500, 650,312,100
    gauge13=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_1_and_2, 234,431,110,109
    gauge14=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Pres_3_and_4, 349, 431 ,110
    gauge15=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_1_and_2, -1,711,90
    gauge16=AAF_Gauges!Dbl_Eng_Oil_Temp_3_and_4, 86,712,90
    gauge17=AAF_Gauges!Attitude (FS2K), 419,308,120,115
    gauge18=AAF_Gauges!Gyro_Compass, 547,322,100,136
    gauge19=AAF_Gauges!B24_Flap_Position, 660,655,150,146
    gauge20=AAF_Gauges!B26_Cowl_Flaps_Position, 787,429,132,128


    [Default View]
    X=0
    Y=0
    SIZE_X=8191
    SIZE_Y=6143

    The window I that I cannot make show is [Window06]. Any help please,,,
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:57 AM #2
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,827

    Default

    I take it you have added the Aux window 6, do you have a graphic for that and is it in the panel folder?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:50 AM #3
    asos
    asos is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Athens, Greece
    Posts
    877
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    I have no graphic for it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Instant Scenery added to FSX cannot be seen by Client during multiflyins sessions
    By papa4 in forum MSFS Multiplayer Adventures
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 03-23-2015, 11:29 PM
  2. Repaints cannot be added
    By jlaurie in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-28-2011, 02:17 AM
  3. Cannot see the scenery I have added
    By laplava in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-13-2011, 03:09 PM
  4. Can a VC window be added for HUD
    By clearsailing in forum Panel & Gauge Design
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-05-2010, 05:56 PM
  5. Addon Scenery, added but now base doesn't show at all??
    By Top_Gun in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-29-2003, 11:36 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules