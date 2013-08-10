Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX wont install

    ArnieA
    Jan 2021
    BC,Canada
    9

    Default FSX wont install

    Computer

    3.40 gigahertz Intel Core i7-4770
    256 kilobyte primary memory cache
    1024 kilobyte secondary memory cache
    8192 kilobyte tertiary memory cache
    64-bit ready
    Multi-core (4 total)
    Hyper-threaded (8 total)

    3998.16 Gigabytes Usable Hard Drive Capacity
    3351.59 Gigabytes Hard Drive Free Space

    hp DVD-RAM GHA3N [Optical drive]


    Recently Windows 10 crashed and the shop fixed it. FSXX wouldn't run so I tried to do a clean install. When disk 2 is almost done I get a message to insert disk. When I try to do this it spits it back out. Any ideas?
    jorgen.s.andersen
    Apr 2013
    5 NM NE of EDXF
    2,379

    Default

    Let's start at the beginning - because if you needed to take this to the shop, it was not just a "Windows 10" crash.

    What really happened? What did "the shop" really do?

    We need detailed information here.

    Jorgen
