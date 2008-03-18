Thread: Paige, Arizona and Glenn Canyon Dam touch and Goes, Piper Arrow III

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Paige, Arizona and Glenn Canyon Dam touch and Goes, Piper Arrow III

    Paige, Arizona and Glenn Canyon Dam touch and Goes, Piper Arrow III

    Touch and goes tonight at Paige, Arizona, and the Piper Arrow III were the choices of my flying therapy tonight. Can't wait with the stimulus, I'm replacing my Goflight Autopilot which is dying with a Logitech Panel, and then I am also getting a Real Sim Gear GNS530 GPS Unit with my stimulus. I'll post pics when they arrive.

    Tonight's scenery highlight is the Glenn (Quagmire?) Canyon Dam tonight, as it sits in the canyon with all its majestic glory in almost all of the screen shots, however, we can not forget the fantastic Arrow III by Just Flight. Such a wonderful bird.

    Musical Selection tonight was itunes Oldies stations, with legends performing the tunes as we soared the big blue.

    Take off


    Flying past Glenn Canyon Dam




    The town of Paige in view


    Full view of the town with Glenn Canyon Dam


    Lined up for approach, gear down, three green.




    Hope you all enjoyed the shots folks. Have a great evening!
    
    Johnny - I like the grey paint on the Arrow, looks classier than the red! Great screen shots!

    Enjoy! Rick
