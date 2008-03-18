Thread: Paige, Arizona and Glenn Canyon Dam touch and Goes, Piper Arrow III

Paige, Arizona and Glenn Canyon Dam touch and Goes, Piper Arrow III
Touch and goes tonight at Paige, Arizona, and the Piper Arrow III were the choices of my flying therapy tonight. Can't wait with the stimulus, I'm replacing my Goflight Autopilot which is dying with a Logitech Panel, and then I am also getting a Real Sim Gear GNS530 GPS Unit with my stimulus. I'll post pics when they arrive.
Tonight's scenery highlight is the Glenn (Quagmire?) Canyon Dam tonight, as it sits in the canyon with all its majestic glory in almost all of the screen shots, however, we can not forget the fantastic Arrow III by Just Flight. Such a wonderful bird.
Musical Selection tonight was itunes Oldies stations, with legends performing the tunes as we soared the big blue.
Take off
Flying past Glenn Canyon Dam
The town of Paige in view
Full view of the town with Glenn Canyon Dam
Lined up for approach, gear down, three green.
Hope you all enjoyed the shots folks. Have a great evening!
