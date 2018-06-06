Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: RTW Retro Flight #127 Paris to Frankfurt . . . . 1958

    Default RTW Retro Flight #127 Paris to Frankfurt . . . . 1958

    Air France flight AF220 is a Lockheed L-1049G Super Constellation on a flight from Paris Orly to Frankfurt Rhein-Main (LFPO - EDDF). We have 3,500 gallons of fuel on board for the 255 nm flight. We will have thunderstorms and occasional broken clouds with rain up to about 15,000 feet. Our cruising altitude will be 17,000 feet due to the inclement weather.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Lockheed L-1049G Super Constellation. The Model is by Manfred Jahn and the 1956 Air France paint is by Ken Lawson.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 and:
    - Paris Orly Airport scenery is by Harry Biard, Nikko Yaginuma, Jaap de Baare, Wolfgang Gersch, Tom Gibson and Bernard Leuenberger. At www.calclassic.com
    - Frankfurt Rhein-Main Airport scenery is by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
    - The 1958 Air France timetable is from www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Luminar 4.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    Click to Enlarge . . . .

    1. Air France Timetable Number 7, June 26 to August 14, 1958.
    2. Passengers boarded, cockpit checks completed and starting number one.
    3. Taxiing out to runway 26 for departure.
    4. We are off leaving Paris Orly behind with the gear coming up
    5. Climbing through the clouds and rain we begin to turn on course for Frankfurt.
    6. Continuing to climb through 4,000 feet with the River Seine somewhere below us.
    7. Nearing 7,000 feet still in moderate to heavy rain and turbulence northeast of Paris.
    8. At 10,000 feet we have leveled off between cloud layers to switch the blowers to high.
    9. Resuming our climb we are at 14,000 feet about 20 nm from Orly.
    10. Nearing 17,000 feet the worst of the thunderheads are now below us.
    11. We are cruising above the thunderheads near Reims about 70 nm from Paris Orly.
    More in the reply . . . .
    Larry
    Default RTW Retro Flight #127 Paris to Frankfurt . . . . 1958

    Click to Enlarge . . . .

    12. We have left France and passed over Luxembourg and are now over Germany with the ancient city of Trier about five nm off our left wing.
    13. Near the spa town of Bad Kreuznach we begin our initial descent into the Frankfurt area.
    14. Having switched the blowers to low we are descending through 9,000 feet between cloud layers.
    15. Fifteen nm from Rhein-Main we turn to intercept our assigned approach to runway 25.
    16. Nine nm from the airport we make an adjustment to our approach.
    17. Just under 4 nm from the threshold we are lined up with runway 25.
    18. We are at 600 feet 2 nm out.
    19. Touchdown.
    20. We are off the runway and taxiing to the terminal.
    21. Parked, all systems shut down and passengers disembarked. Thanks for flying Air France.
    Larry
    Default

    Nice shots Larry! Great looking Connie and great weather effects with the clouds. Well done on this post!
