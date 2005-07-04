Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FSX Gold Edition DVD's with Product Keys For Sale

    Skeeter_Jawn
    Nov 2019
    FSX Gold Edition DVD's with Product Keys For Sale

    I have Microsoft Flight Simulator X Gold Edition DVD's looking for a good home. The Gold Edition includes Flight Simulator X Deluxe Edition on one DVD and the Acceleration Expansion Pack on a second DVD. The two product keys are included in the DVD package along with the installation instructions/users guide. Just want maybe $20-$25 to cover shipping in the US.

    I also have the following which can also be acquired for small $$ to cover postage:

    _FS2000 Professional Edition DVD's and Pilot's Handbook (320 page manual)
    _FS2004 A Century of Flight DVD's and Installation/Users Booklet
    _FS2002 Professional Edition DVD's and Installation/Users Booklet - sorry cover page is missing
    _Collection of 5 Microsoft Flight Simulator Charts (US)- I do not remember what edition came with printed charts
    _Collection of 5 SubLogic Flight Simulator Charts (US) - I think SubLogic was the predecessor of Microsoft Flight Simulator.
    _Micro Wings Terminal Area Chart for Dallas/Fort Worth - from the SubLogic era I believe.

    Contact me at JD[email protected] if interested.
