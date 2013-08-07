Steam cleaned
Having given up on the Steam Edition of MSFS 2020, and having uninstalled all of it in all its sundry parts after--well forget the sordid details--I decided to repurchase MSFS 2020 from the Microsoft Store and start over again. So I logged in, paid my money, and was presented with an "install" screen. There was a notice to the left of the green install button informing me that "you already own this game." Well cool, I thought, maybe they're not really charging me. I clicked on install and nothing happened. I clicked again, and nothing happened, again. Doing the same thing over and over again--what I'd previously been doing with Steam uninstalls, reinstalls, etc.--being the definition of idiocy, I signed out and signed in again, thinking that might lead to a different outcome. It did not. Then checking my Visa account online, I saw that MSFT had charged me for the game. Accepting that for whatever reason, Microsoft was not going to let me install it from their site, I went back to the MSFT store and requested a refund (which I got within the hour). Then, back to Steam I went, logging in, reinstalling their app, and reinstalling MSFS 2020 for the umpteenth time.
After launching the sim and taking it for a couple of spins around the Watsonville airport in the Beech Baron G58--one of which ended in the bushes past the far end of the runway; no report of injuries or fatalities yet--I can report that MSFS seems to be running just dandy now--on "high" settings yet. I'm giving the poor sim a rest for the remainder of the day, so as not to overtax its apparently delicate sensibilities.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
