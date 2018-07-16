Thread: Re-installede Fs9 in Win10: Won't Open

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Re-installede Fs9 in Win10: Won't Open

    JonBuck
    Re-installede Fs9 in Win10: Won't Open

    Reinstalled fresh Fs9 into Windows 10. Worked for years before, but this one won't open.

    Installed in both C & D drives...makes no difference.

    Starts to open then just stops cold. Tried all the recommended compatibility settings for Win10 with no difference.

    This Fs9 acts as if I have forgotten a step or two.

    Is there something I should have turned on or something I should have turned off?

    FSX has been running on the same Win10 Cptr without a hitch. I think it was just Fs9 that corrupted itself during a 'save' operation, and not Win10 itself.

    Anyone have any ideas?

    I'm' really stuck on this one!!!.

    JonB
    JSMR
    Did you add the no CD patch thingy?
