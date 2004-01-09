Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: B-24 won't roll

  Today, 02:56 PM
    asos
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default B-24 won't roll

    I have installed A.F. Scrub's b24liberator.zip but it won't roll forward after the engines are started and brakes are off.
    Any help please....
  Today, 03:26 PM
    CTarana45
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    I'm using the AlphaSim version! I'll install the one you are flying!

    Christopher Tarana

    It flies! It got off from KLAX at 146 KIAS! On some aircraft reducing the fuel load is needed!

    Christopher Tarana
    Last edited by CTarana45; Today at 04:05 PM.
  Today, 03:42 PM
    asos
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CTarana45 View Post
    I'm using the AlphaSim version! I'll install the one you are flying!

    Christopher Tarana
    Thanks...
