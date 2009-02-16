Stand Alone Trim wheel
I managed to get my hands on a stand-alone trim wheel.
I having some trouble in setting it up. When i go to OPTIONS> CONTROLS> FLIGHT SIM SURFACES> Trim up or Down, I
don't know what to do. I can click on 12 boxes, but nothing happens.
The trim wheel does show up on the same line as the Keyboard and the Joystick, so it does recognize it.
Thanks
