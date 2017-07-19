Has anyone experienced this, which just started two days ago.
When trying to load the game, it only gets as far as the London City screen, with the loading "wheel" turning and music playing. I have tried re-loading, turning Windows Defender on & off, but nothing works.
I have registered it with the Zendesk, but maybe someone has a quick fix.
It has been functioning well up until now. I have done nothing different and no add-ons.
Tim

My system specs:
W10 64 Bit OEM Version 2004 (19041.685)
Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z390-E; 32GB RAM
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700KF 8-Core/8-Thread Processor
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super, 8GB