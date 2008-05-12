Has anybody else seen this? Doesn't matter what airport or what aircraft selected. When using ASP3D, the wind speed at ground level starts increasing and doesn't stop. If I deactivate ASP3D, the wind speed drops to 0. If I re-activate ASP3D, the wind speed picks up where it left off and continues to increase. By the time I taxi to the active runway the wind speed is over 100 kts. Wind speed at altitude is normal. My sim just started doing this (initially intermittently but now constant) early this year. I am working with Hifi Simulations on this but they say I'm the only ASP3D user who has reported this anomaly. Am not sure that ASP3D is really at fault but it (does) only happen when ASP3D is activated. This is also posted in the AVSIM P3D forum and P3D's forum.