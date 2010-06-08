Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Editing FSX Steam AI Traffic manually

  1. Yesterday, 11:03 PM #1
    mikeperry
    mikeperry is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    10

    Default Editing FSX Steam AI Traffic manually

    My knowledge on this is way out of date. Is there a program like Traffic Tools to edit the traffic?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:05 PM #2
    mikeperry
    mikeperry is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    10

    Default

    I don't see a Traffic.bgl on my system
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How to manually install AI traffics?
    By hmklee13 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-06-2010, 02:24 PM
  2. How to make AI traffic manually
    By aviatoremirates in forum FS2004
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 02-18-2010, 10:35 PM
  3. Installing AI Traffic manually?
    By Avenger999 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-08-2008, 03:17 PM
  4. Manually Adding AI ???
    By Ocala in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-13-2008, 03:01 PM
  5. Manually adding a/c in traffic tools.
    By Lot in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-14-2002, 05:19 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules