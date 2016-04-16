Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Finding support from Microsoft

    I've changed my motherboard and had my FSX on a separate hd and now the sim has a side by side conflict. Anyone dealt with this? I spent better part of a Saturday on the Microsoft site and struck out. Have about a decade of work on this and any help would be greatly appreciated.
    Is this what you are looking for?

    https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/...b-096a52f84d75

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
