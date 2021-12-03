Thread: Steamed, again

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Steamed, again

    I flew for over an hour today from Watsonville to Fresno with no problems. But after I landed and tried to return to the main menu, MSFS froze. So I control-alt-deleted out of it and returned to Steam to launch the program again. Not happy with my landing at Fresno, I "filed" a flight plan from Watsonville to Monterey with an ILS approach. Taking off, everything seemed fine, but soon MSFS crashed to desktop, again. So I exited everything and restarted my PC. When I got back to the main FS menu, I saw an option to "validate" the software, which I ignored, choosing instead to start a new flight from Watsonville to Monterey. But when I took off, I noticed stuttering where before everything had been smooth. So I quit the flight, exited MSFS and restarted it, this time "validating" it on the main menu first. Took off again, flew to Monterey, botched another landing, taxied to the ramp and saw more stuttering. Not happy, I quit MSFS again and, against my better instincts, went back to Steam to check the program files' integrity. And just like yesterday, Steam apparently deleted all my files and now I'm downloading the whole cotton-picking program for the second time in two days.

    Is this an issue with Steam or Microsoft? Have folks here who purchased MSFS 2020 through the MS store experienced such frequent desktop crashes? Would I be better off junking Steam altogether and repurchasing MSFS from Microsoft?

    Color me extremely peeved.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Hi Steve,
    I have the MS Store version and I have to say it’s running fine for me. I haven’t done too much flying lately though for various reasons.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43" Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    I have the steam version. When I flew yesterday I got very high studdering, but no ctd.
