New video on the A320 ditching on the Hudson River, New York on January 2009.
I captured some videoshots cause i maid the flight on X-Plane 11. Then, I introduced them on Clint EASTWOOD's Sully footage
Hope you will enjoy it!
X-Plane 11 - Intel i5 6500 3.2 GHz - SDD 250 Go + HDD 7200 t/min 1To - RAM 32 Go DDR4 2166 MHz - MSI GTX1660 6Go DDR5
