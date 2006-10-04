Thread: One User's Take After Seven Months of MSFS

I’ll probably get flamed for this, but after seven months, I am moved to record one person’s opinion of the good and the bad about MSFS. I do this not to whine, but to receive serious feedback and, I hope, stimulate some highly desirable changes.
My basis for comparison is P3D v. 4.5, with a full suite of Orbx scenery, plus Rex SkyForce and TextureDirect. Actually, I was pretty content back in August, before someone gave me MSFS for my birthday. I would have preferred to wait until the bugs were out. I think I was right. But I was stuck with it.
THE GOOD:
First and foremost, the scenery, the Bitch Goddess that draws me back every night. Cityscapes are particularly impressive, considering how much data must be involved in rendering all those buildings. New York (my hometown) with photogrammetry enabled is a knockout. (I could find the apartment building I grew up in!) Mountains and forests are also splendid. (My favorite: pine forests in snow.)
Loads pretty fast, compared to my P3D setup.
Not many performance issues. Some CTDs, but this has greatly improved over time. I guess they work on it.
Easy weather changes. A great improvement over FSX/P3D, where you had to reload the scenario to change the flight conditions. In MSFS, you can adjust the clouds, time of day, etc., in a heartbeat.
Aircraft textures. These were pretty good in P3D, but they are now astonishing. Looking out over the wings, you can see normal unevenness and dimpling in the skin, etc. How the heck do they do that?! Interiors are also improved.
VFR Map: Cool! Toggles on and off in a second. In FSX/P3D you had to pause the flight, go to World/Map, etc.
THE NOT SO GOOD (in no particular order):
The flight parameters display in external view is absurdly large, making screen shots useless. In FSX/P3D, you had SHIFT + Z to give you readouts (including FPS) in small letters at top of screen. Why not in MSFS?
Info on nearby airports (runways, ILS, elevation) is hard to come by. I believe it’s unavailable within the sim unless it’s your set destination, and you noted it before takeoff.
Cameras are needlessly complex, especially the drone (which is somehow a subset of “Showcase”). Yeah, I know – there was no drone in FSX. But you can’t control the plane when you’re in drone view. So I find I hardly ever use the drone. I guess this is a matter of individual taste.
Speaking of cameras: you can’t preset a view in External view, like you can in Cockpit mode. Why the heck not?
You can’t change your plane, or even your livery, after you load a scenario. You have to go back to Main Menu, which takes a couple minutes. (Yes, I know about Dev mode, but that hasn’t worked for me, and in any case it doesn’t address liveries.)
Pause, including a hard pause with ESC key, does not pause the time! Okay, we can deal with this by resetting the time when we return to the flight. But why is this necessary?
The seasons don’t change in MSFS-World. In FSX/P3D, the autumnal equinox brought us glorious fall foliage in New England, and after the solstice, snow on the ground. But no more, alas.
GPS: very cumbersome to enter waypoints. With the exception of some planes, there’s no keyboard input, and you have to monkey with the inner and outer knobs to move the cursor and then scroll through the whole damn alphabet, plus numbers, four times! In FSX/P3D, you could just key in the codes. Maybe this is the way you do it IRL, but IRL I have real fingers and real thumbs.
No Quiet key. OK, you can turn your speaker volume all the way down, but gee . . . . say you’ve got Joe Biden holding on Line 1 and the Pope on Line 2, and you want to cut the background noise fast, right?
Clouds are terrible in comparison with P3D plus Rex SkyForce. In P3D I could establish half a dozen different cloud types in different layers, and they looked really real. (Of course, there may be a performance trade-off.)
THE AWFUL
Water textures (a subject of separate threads). The consensus, I think, is that you have to turn the winds unreasonably high – at least 20 knots – in order to see any real wave action. This was particularly disappointing in view of the Trailer’s depiction of waves and whitecaps. With Rex textures, you had much more realistic water (OK, but no whitecaps), and even got bathymetry, like on the Great Barrier Reef! Someone on this forum has suggested that Asobo could easily tweak this. I hope they do.
No Manual! Not even the old FSX Learning Center! The SoFly “Manual” is next to useless; a lot of pretty pictures of FS history, but it doesn’t even cover the MSFS pull-down menus in any detail. I understand there are a lot of tutorials on YouTube, but they are of highly uneven quality, and software of this complexity should have its own publisher’s guide. And it should cover the aircraft. Where are the operative knobs, and what do they do? To this day, I have not learned how to use the flight planning console in the CJ4 or Airbus. And I’ve spent time on it.
Last but not least, my bugaboo: the Palette (also a subject of separate threads). I find many situations so washed out it’s just not worth it. I attach a typical screenshot in full daylight with little cloud cover. I’d say the ground looks like it was shot at f/5.6 when it should be at f/8 or even f/11 (but the sky's fine). I’m not saying the world can never look like this; just that it doesn’t usually, and certainly not on a pretty day with clear air. (For that matter, look at some of the screenshots when your flight is loading: wan, pallid.) And the color options in Accessibility don’t help with this. Okay, so there’s a fix of sorts: change the time to very early or late in the day and throw in more clouds, and you’ll get more realistic color saturation. But I can’t believe Asobo couldn’t tweak this.
Check back with me in another seven months!
