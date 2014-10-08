I have tried two different runs on the A320 and one was trying the A320 flight in the Guide to MSFS2020, the other in the Eurowings mission flights, but I am having trouble getting the 320 to respond to any throttle input. Park brake is off of course it just does not want to move ahead, but yet the PFD indicates a speed build up when I put throttle on!! I am missing something very dumb I am sure. Ideas welcome.