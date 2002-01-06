Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Can someone explain

    BONDENO
    Can someone explain

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Capture.PNG  Views: 5  Size: 14.7 KB  ID: 225901

    Could someone explain this , seems to appear at the Airport
    tgibson_new
    

    We need more information. What program generated this error log?

    I would check the Xian MA-60.air file and make sure it is not Read-Only, OS protected, etc.
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
    BONDENO
    

    Name: Capture.JPG Views: 0 Size: 50.6 KBName: 1Capture.JPG Views: 0 Size: 43.4 KB

    Ai Aircraft was the editor, also just not seem to show up in the create aircraft part of fs9, even though the air file says 0
