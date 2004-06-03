Hi,

I have just started building my home cockpit, using opencockpits I/O cards. I am wondering how I wire up the battery/master switch. I want the sim to recognize it's position so I can wire it to the input card like any switch, but I also want it to work IRL in my cockpit (ie all power on/off to panel). I don't think I can physically put the power supply through the switch as it will send it to the card. It seems I can do one or the other - I can either have it talk to the software, or it can physically cut power to my panel. I dont see how one switch can do both.

Has anyone done this? Can you share wiring diagram for bat/master?


Thanks,
JP