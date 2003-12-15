Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: de Haviland DH-4 Bomber

  1. Today, 01:12 PM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    271

    Default de Haviland DH-4 Bomber

    The de Haviland DH-4 Bomber Over Rome, NY! I did switch .air files to get it flying!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 de Haviland DH-4 Bomber.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 261.2 KB  ID: 225897  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. de haviland beaver ai
    By raytwyford in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-27-2012, 01:23 PM
  2. near collision on a j3 piper cub with de haviland beaver
    By fsxmaster in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-31-2011, 05:03 AM
  3. De Haviland Victor
    By neilmccarry in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-15-2003, 05:23 AM
  4. GF3 TI 200 VS Matrox Millenium G400 DH
    By dauphin44 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-21-2002, 07:03 AM
  5. De Haviland Dash-8
    By mrapp in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-25-2002, 05:47 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules