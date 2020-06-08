MSFS 2020: internet data hog
Yesterday, I got an email from Xfinity alerting me that we were about to exceed our one terabyte per month internet data limit. This has never, ever happened before in all the time we have been streaming hours daily of video content via Roku. In fact, this alert marked the first time I knew we had a data cap, and I assume that my growing MSFS 2020 flight time hours and related scenery streaming are what pushed me to the point where Xfinity was on the verge of charging extra for more bytes of the internet apple. I say "was" because I immediately upgraded our plan to unlimited data for an extra $14/month, after a discount because I already have their modem/router.
After getting this notice, I did some googling to discover how much data MSFS 2020 eats while we fly and found this instructive YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wi9MiSGmbo
After watching the video, I realized I oughta check/increase my rolling cache settings -- I'm not sure I've been caching any data, actually -- because caching offsets MSFS's live data consumption. Anybody know how big a cache I might need to stay under Xfinity's monthly one terabyte data limit and avoid the extra expense of an unlimited data plan?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks