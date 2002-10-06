Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Markers Sound

    Markers Sound

    Hi
    Got excellent FSDS Vickers Viscount. The marker lights (Inner, Middle, Outer) light up in the cockpit but no sound (usually beeping). Any idea how to trigger the sound on these?
    Cheers
    Peter
    Default

    Do you have the Markers audio on, on the radio audio panel?
