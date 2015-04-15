The twist rudder on my Thrustmaster T16000 seems to be going out. Over the last few days it’s gotten progressively worse and today I ended up in the weeds on takeoff. In the sim and in Windows settings I see that it’s vibrating around and not going evenly to the extents. Strangely, in the Windows settings I can’t actually calibrate the stick because I don’t get that option (though I don’t think that would help anyway). All other axes work fine. The fact that I can see the strange movements in the Settings window indicates to me that it’s a physical problem with the rudder in the stick.

Since I like the stick, anybody have preferences for rudder pedals?