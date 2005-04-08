Why is MSFS reinstalling after Steam validated files?
After successive CTDs this afternoon, I ran a Steam app to validate my Steam edition MSFS files. The app verified that all was kosher. I then launched MSFS, and instead of going to the sim, was delivered to a window with an "update" button that started a fresh software installation. To my knowledge, I had not uninstalled MSFS. As I write this, my gaming PC is busy reinstalling the sim. Has anybody else run into anything like this?
Prior to all this, I had created a flight plan in Little Navmap, exported it to a *.*PLN file, loaded it into MSFS on the World map, started my flight, taken off, and engaged the autopilot when MSFS crashed. I exited out of everything, restarted my PC, relaunched MSFS, and created the flight plan I wanted--with approach waypoints--in MSFS instead of importing it from Little Navmap. MSFS crashed a couple more times after that, which is when I went to steam to validate the program files. MSFS was running mostly okay before I started messing around with Little Navmap.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
