So, I finally finished building a new PC Specifically for FS2020, Installed latest version of Windows 10 Pro ran all the required Updates, after trying many fixes suggested in various Forums this game just wont Launch :-(

Press Play within the Xbox Game pass Menu, Nothing happens.
Launched through Microsoft Store, Nothing Happens
Launched via Administrator after numerous uninstall/Reinstall nothing happens
Tried Repairing, Resetting, Numerous times the game just wont launch, nothing not even a splash screen.