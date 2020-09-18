Not always one to leave the well enough alone, I am wondering whether I would be appreciably better off with 32 MB of RAM.

MSFS is running better these days (unlike back in September, soon after I received it as a birthday present) and my CTDs are few and almost predictable (e.g., loading a saved flight crashes the sim about half the time). I have most sliders on High, but would like to see what Ultra is like.

My specs are below.

What about replacing the graphics card? With the same CPU, would it matter much?

i7-8700 3.7 GHz
GeForce GTX 1070 Ti; 8GB onboard
AORUS Z370 Gaming 5 LGA 1151 ATX motherboard
16GB RAM
2 TB hard drive
27” MSI gaming monitor