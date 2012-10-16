I may have mentioned this before, but one of the things I enjoy most about MSFS is the scenery looks and feels very real. In previous sims, whether you were landing in Miami or landing in London, it all felt the same. Perhaps the roads were different, maybe the water was a different shade of blue, but otherwise the autogen made it all feel similar. Now with MSFS, seeing new areas and new things is actually a lot of fun, which brings us to our flight today!
As of a few days ago I had never heard of Palma. Located on the southern coast of Mallorca on the Bay of Palma, it is the capital and largest city of the autonomous community of the Balearic Islands in Spain. It also looks really good in the sim! Today's flight takes us from an overcast Manchester to Palma aboard an EasyJet a320neo. Let's get going!
Pushing back on a cloudy morning in Manchester
On the takeoff roll on runway 23L getting ready to blast out of Manchester
We didn't get much time to enjoy the view of Manchester before climbing into the overcast layer
It didn't take long before we were crossing the English Channel with the northern coast of France coming into view
Cruising along at FL370 with Barcelona off our right wing about to head out into the Balearic Sea
Descending into Palma and starting to get a glimpse of what the approach and landing has in store for us
The view from the flightdeck. We had to level off at 5000' to ensure we cleared these mountains
Passenger view during our final descent. We had to lose 3000' of altitude within a few miles immediately after clearing those mountains, so the speedbrakes were deployed to help keep the speed down
Turning towards the airport
On final for runway 06L
Welcome to Palma!
This was a really fun flight! The aircraft performed well (thanks FBW!) and the views were incredible. Thanks for viewing!
