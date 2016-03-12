Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Lost cockpit

  1. Today, 08:13 AM #1
    bohi
    bohi is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Posts
    20

    Default Lost cockpit

    I have "lost" cockpit in all models. No lights e.g. What shal I do?
    Thanks in advance
    Bohi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:42 AM #2
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    548

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bohi View Post
    I have "lost" cockpit in all models. No lights e.g. What shal I do?
    Thanks in advance
    Bohi
    Have you installed any addon's recently? Check your Community folder
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:56 AM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,783

    Default

    The co-pilot mods can cause this.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. I must have lost my mind, have made this change before, but all seems lost...
    By KCD in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-03-2016, 03:07 PM
  2. Lost Luggage, now it's lost people??
    By InsyleM in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-18-2012, 10:03 AM
  3. Are the lost ruins really lost?
    By elcamino in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-14-2003, 08:57 PM
  4. lost planes lost site
    By 32lpe in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-11-2003, 05:07 AM
  5. lost planes, lost mountains
    By waqwa in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 02-01-2002, 04:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules