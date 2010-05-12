Hi peeps
I installed this some months ago but then deleted it (from Rikoooo) but on checking my C drive recently I discovered it is still listed as installed and has a size of 12.28GB?
I also noticed some other aircraft/scenery from Rikoooo as still being insitu despite uninstalling?
Any idea how to resolve this? Is it still actually on my C drive?
If I try to uninstall it now it says the uninstaller is missing and im scared to try it thru revo incase it has other files attached being as it is incorrectly stating over 12GB?
Cheers
Mick