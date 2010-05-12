Dornier Do28A1?
Hi peeps
I installed this some months ago but then deleted it (from Rikoooo) but on checking my C drive recently I discovered it is still listed as installed and has a size of 12.28GB?
I also noticed some other aircraft/scenery from Rikoooo as still being insitu despite uninstalling?
Any idea how to resolve this? Is it still actually on my C drive?
If I try to uninstall it now it says the uninstaller is missing and im scared to try it thru revo incase it has other files attached being as it is incorrectly stating over 12GB?
Cheers
Mick
i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
