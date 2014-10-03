Was hoping one of the 3rd party guys would have stepped up by now, like JustFlight.
What can be done to get rid of all these fakes?
Was hoping one of the 3rd party guys would have stepped up by now, like JustFlight.
What can be done to get rid of all these fakes?
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks