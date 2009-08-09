Thread: North Central (KSFZ) to Worcester (KORH) Just Flight's Arrow III and Northern RI Tour

Results 1 to 4 of 4

North Central (KSFZ) to Worcester (KORH) Just Flight's Arrow III and Northern RI Tour

    North Central (KSFZ) to Worcester (KORH) Just Flight's Arrow III and Northern RI Tour

    Taking off from North Central State, which they say is in Pawtucket, RI but is really in Lincoln, RI.


    Climbing out over the Lincoln Mall, which is a major VFR Landmark for the airfield


    Getting ready for some old school VFR. Following RT 146 down through Lincoln, to Woonsocket, then North Smithfield, and Beyond


    Flying over the Rustic Drive Inn, North Smithfield Motor Lodge, and The Ice Rink in town


    Looking back at Anchor Subaru, the largest Subaru/Nissan Dealer in our area.


    Flying over Dowling Village Condos and shopping. Can see to the intersection of Park Avenue and 146, where Holy Trinity Church is, Job Lot Plaza with an Auto zone, and across the street is a Stop & Shop


    Union Cemetery which is under care of the Church near by


    Over MY House! Tucked just behind the passenger wing and between the Tail Its with the red roof across the street from the white apartment house.


    Heading to Worcester!


    Approaching Worcester


    To be continued Part Two
    Default

    Duplicate shot. Sorry for my stupidity.
    Default

    Cemetery on approach to Worcester Regional, that's a big one!


    Worcester Commercial District ahead


    Entering the Pattern


    Cleared to land, Runway 15 enter Left Traffic


    Lined up to land, Runway 15




    Have a great night all!
    Default

    Another attempt to pass off RW photos as sim shots!!! Great ones John. I really have to get that Arrow.
