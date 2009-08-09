Thread: North Central (KSFZ) to Worcester (KORH) Just Flight's Arrow III and Northern RI Tour

North Central (KSFZ) to Worcester (KORH) Just Flight's Arrow III and Northern RI Tour
Taking off from North Central State, which they say is in Pawtucket, RI but is really in Lincoln, RI.
Climbing out over the Lincoln Mall, which is a major VFR Landmark for the airfield
Getting ready for some old school VFR. Following RT 146 down through Lincoln, to Woonsocket, then North Smithfield, and Beyond
Flying over the Rustic Drive Inn, North Smithfield Motor Lodge, and The Ice Rink in town
Looking back at Anchor Subaru, the largest Subaru/Nissan Dealer in our area.
Flying over Dowling Village Condos and shopping. Can see to the intersection of Park Avenue and 146, where Holy Trinity Church is, Job Lot Plaza with an Auto zone, and across the street is a Stop & Shop
Union Cemetery which is under care of the Church near by
Over MY House! Tucked just behind the passenger wing and between the Tail Its with the red roof across the street from the white apartment house.
Heading to Worcester!
Approaching Worcester
To be continued Part Two
