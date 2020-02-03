Thread: Autopilot in GA planes setting the heading.

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Autopilot in GA planes setting the heading.

    I have now got to the point of being reasonably able to fly on the light planes in the standard edition of MSFS, from the Cessna 152 up to the Bonanza. My next challenge is using the autopilot. Many of these planes have the G1000 dashboard so I can use that as an example. I understand pretty well how to set the altitude hold. Use the Alt knob to 'turn' the knob (with the mouse) to an altitude then engage the autopilot and use the VS and set the climb or descend rate using the up or dn buttons.
    Setting a heading is another issue. If I want to just follow the line from takeoff to the destination airport using the GPS mode it is easy. Just use the Nav mode and it goes to the heading. However if I have flown somewhere without the auto pilot, to look at a city or go around a mountain or something, then want to use autopilot to go to the destination, I have trouble. IF I engage the AP, it wants to set course back to the line from the departure to the arrival airport. I want to be able to do a direct line from where I am to the destination. I have tried a couple of things and it seems to go in unexpected directions when I engaged the AP.
    Any insight on this?
    The AP shouldn’t operate like you describe. If you press NAV and then engage the AP it should take you to the magenta line with an approximate intercept of 30 degrees. If you’ve flown in the opposite direction of your destination and then engage the AP it may appear that it’s going back to the original departure. You’ll be able to see what waypoint it’s navigating to in the PFD window.
    The AP shouldn't operate like you describe.
    Actually, if he's not changed the GPS setting, it's doing almost what you describe, trying to get back to the original course, ("it wants to set course back to the line from the departure to the arrival airport.") but because of his course deviation it's a more aggressive correction.

    So the OP will need to set a Direct TO course in the GPS at the point where he is, then it will go where he wants. There should actually be a Direct To selection where you select the airport you want. Since I don't have this specific sim I can't give exact directions, though.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
